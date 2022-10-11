JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One after another on Tuesday, three local superintendents and one school director shared their experiences and funding challenges related to cyber charter schools during the state House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
“This is far beyond time to change,” Central Cambria School District Superintendent Jason Moore said.
He was one of several panelists who spoke during the event, which was split into three sections, each followed by a question-and-answer period.
Moore described the current funding system for cyber charter schools as “educational malpractice” and “legalized theft.”
The formula dictates that traditional schools must use taxpayer money to give these privately operated institutions tuition for each student who lives in the district but attends the other school.
Moore pulled no punches while discussing the situation his district faces in supplying the alternative public schools with more than $480,000 to educate 27 students annually – a significant increase per student compared to Central Cambria’s cyber and physical offerings.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop superintendent, said his district paid more than $500,000 during the 2021-22 school year for 49 students at the cyber institutions while the Westmont-operated cyber school does the same job for $35,000 annually.
He said that’s because the district teachers monitor the program and the curriculum is much cheaper because there are no physical items.
“We are all doing it for much, much less than we are being billed for,” Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
She told the panelists that her district contributed $3.2 million this year to the cyber charter schools to educate 178 students.
Additionally, Greater Johnstown has the issue of confirming the students they’re paying for actually live in the district.
Arcurio said often it’s discovered after investigation that abandoned buildings and empty storefronts are used as dummy addresses for enrollment.
The district officials questioned the graduation outcomes of cyber schools as well, noting that they are typically lower than traditional public schools.
“This is not sustainable,” Westmont school board President Robert Gleason said.
He’s been bringing more attention to the issue after citing cyber charter school costs as the reason Westmont had to raise taxes this year.
Gleason, who has recently joined the Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s Keystone Center for Charter Change, said he thinks there is a place for the alternative institutions in the public education system, but there needs to be more accountability regarding funding.
“We all know this is a political problem, not an educational problem,” Gleason said. “I don’t think we can go another session without reform.”
He added that the issue is under the radar for a lot of people and until a bipartisan, grassroots effort from the electorate is established he doesn’t think anything will change.
State House Education Committee Democratic Chair Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County, echoed the sentiment.
He said change needs to happen and that he’s frustrated because when he talks privately to colleagues “across the aisle,” they agree but don’t vote that way.
Alongside Longietti, state Reps. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; Mary Issacson, D-Philadelphia; and Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, were in attendance on Tuesday to hear from the other panelists.
Longietti was particularly interested in how special education funding was handled by traditional, cyber and charter schools.
Charter institutions are often accused of inflating special education needs to receive more funding.
Kinkead said she’s heard this from several superintendents in her district.
Anne Clark, Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools CEO, defended the cyber and charter schools as a hallmark of school choice and parental voice in a child’s education.
She encouraged the school officials to give up the the old argument of financial impact and instead focus on competing and improving Pennsylvania’s national standing in education.
Clark invited the panelists to familiarize themselves with cyber and charter schools as well, to see how they are educating students and if those methods could be transferred to the other schools.
Kinkead disputed these points, describing a student’s education as a public good and stated that cyber schools, at least, shouldn’t require the same funding as brick and mortar public schools because they don’t have the same costs associated with a physical plant.
She said the state Legislature also isn’t doing a good enough job to equitably fund traditional public schools and that people have been talking about cyber and charter reform for more than 20 years without addressing the matter.
“I think that we need to move this along,” Kinkead said.
Burns, who oversaw the hearing, said it was important to hold the event so the school officials could bring the matter to light.
“We need an equitable funding system in place,” he said, adding that if the public schools can provide a solid education for less, then the cyber charter schools should too.
