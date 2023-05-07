DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Erik McClemens said he didn’t know what to expect when he and the other student members of the Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics team Lego Legends made it to the FIRST (for Inspiration and Recognition of Science & Technology)Lego League World Festival in Houston at the end of April.
“We weren’t expecting to place but I think – we did really well,” he said. “It was really fun.”
He and his teammates competed against around 18,000 students from 59 countries in front of 50,000 attendees.
Lego Legends is made up of six seventh- and eighth- graders from schools around the region – McClemens, Donna Lynn and Anabelle Rovan, Nick Barnes, Dorin Cook and Wesley Mock – who took part in contests against other area schools to move on to the state competitions before earning a spot at the world festival.
This year’s challenge saw students collecting and moving “energy” units, transporting items across the playing field and completing bonus challenges using a robot they programed.
The Lego Legends’ approach involved a collection of modifiable parts for their robot that they could swap at any point to complete the various missions.
That work earned them a spot in the international contest – a rare occurrence their coaches say.
Michele Lamkin, president and chair of LHER, said an invitation to the final competition only comes around every four to six years because slots are limited based on region.
“We’re really proud of them for getting to worlds,” she said.
“It’s just inspirational for the kids to go.”
Lamkin also commended the students for coding their bot in Python language, which is advanced programming for their age.
Lego Legends co-coach Terry McClemens, Erik McClemens’ father, said the team “did a great job in judging,” specifically in the presentation section, describing that performance as the best of the season.
Out of more than 100 groups that entered the world festival, the local team placed 66th.
Lego Legends were scored on their core values, robotic design, innovation project – a machine that turns sound pollution into electricity to charge batteries – and the robot competition.
The learners earned scores of 275 and 305 in the first two matches, but experienced unexpected difficulties at the start of their third match and tallied just 105 points.
“They just all collaborated and worked well together,” co-coach Duke Rovan said. “It’s really impressive to watch.”
Donna Lynn Rovan, the co-coach’s daughter, said she wanted to join Lego Legends because she has an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the team sounded interesting.
Thus far she’s enjoyed herself and the fact that in its second year the group made it to the championships.
“It was really fun,” she said.
One of Donna Lynn Rovan’s favorite aspects at worlds, aside from competing, was getting to walk around and interact with all the teams from different countries.
A highlight for the team was in the second match where they played alongside Fsingenium from Spain and scored a bonus, which ultimately helped the other team achieve a perfect score of 415.
