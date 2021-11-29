JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Asiago’s Tuscan Italian and Tap 814 are looking to help a local family or individual from the Greater Johnstown area who is in need.
The local restaurants are asking for Christmas wish letters from those in financial distress, stating their holiday wishes. There are no parameters as far as what can be asked for, but requests must be specific.
Each letter must include contact information for the nominee.
Letters will be accepted through Dec. 10. Those chosen will be notified Dec. 15. Winners will be invited for dinner at Asiago’s on Dec. 21, at which time they can pick up their gifts.
Letters can be mailed or dropped off at Asiago’s, 709 Edgehill Drive, Johnstown, Pa. 15905, or Tap 814, 800 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, Pa. 15904.
Individuals or businesses who would like to donate can contact Brandy Davis at westpennrentalcompany@gmail.com.
