To Bob Young, this week’s announcement that House Democrats are launching an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is nothing more than a new chapter in a never-ending “Witch Hunt.”
To Matt Baniszewski, the announcement is “long overdue” news against a president whose brought shame to his position as commander-in-chief for nearly three years.
Across the region Wednesday – at restaurant breakfast tables and beyond – residents were divided on whether the nation’s 45th president should face the proceedings.
But in almost every case, they agreed on one thing. Residents on both sides weren’t surprised by the timing of the move, given that the next presidential election is looming.
‘Fact-finding’ maneuver
House Democrats, who as the congressional majority, have the sole constitutional power to impeach the president.
They made their case for an inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint and a July phone call where Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president-turned potential Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, a board member for a Ukranian natural gas company.
At the time, Trump had been withholding Congressionally-approved military aid to the country.
Trump, who released that funding earlier this month, has maintained he’s done nothing wrong. But facing continued pressure and the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry Tuesday, he permitted a “transcript” of the call to be released Wednesday.
House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry Tuesday, pushing America toward a proceeding that has only occurred twice before in the nation’s history.
Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 – before Senate acquittals that permitted them to fulfill their terms.
Richard Nixon, mired by the Watergate scandal, abruptly resigned from office rather than face a forthcoming impeachment in 1974.
Then and now
Dennis Tilley, 60, of Johnstown, was in junior high when growing evidence of Nixon’s Watergate role swallowed his presidency.
He said it got to the point no one could ignore the facts – and even the majority within his own party was urging him to resign.
To Tilley, these are two entirely different stories.
“This isn’t like Watergate,” Tilley said, while eating breakfast Wednesday inside The Corner Coffee Shop. “This is a situation where members of one party are doing whatever they can to obstruct a president because they don’t like him.”
If facts emerge that prove otherwise, Tilley said.
“But at this point, it seems like the Democrats are just continuing their ‘Let’s try this’ mentality ... to bring him down,” he said.
Bob and Laura Young of Tire Hill agreed.
“It’s been a witch hunt since the day he got into office,” Bob Young said. “They’re still upset he won.”
The couple said they were still gathering their facts about the Ukraine controversy but added they’ve been pleased overall with the job Trump has done in office.
“He’s a smart man who knows how to get things done,” Laura Young said. “If he’d just stay off Twitter, I think he could save himself a lot of grief.”
But Baniszewski of Johnstown said Trump’s actions over the past few years have gone far past social media missteps.
Baniszewski, a 22 year Air Force veteran, said he voted for Trump in 2016.
Trump’s attitude against women and disregard for ethics have made him regret that vote almost every day since, the 59-year-old said.
“He just keeps pushing everything under the carpet to protect himself,” he said, pausing from his breakfast Wednesday. “Impeachment is long overdue.”
Worth the effort?
Despite their differing viewpoints, both the Youngs and Baniszewski acknowledged it’s no coincidence Democrats didn’t act sooner, despite a year of threats.
“No question,” Baniszewski said.
“The fact that the election is coming now is part of this. With both parties ... it’s always politics.”
“They’ve just been waiting,” Bob Young said.
To Pennsylvania Highlands Community College student Charity Millard, 35, the fact Trump’s term as president is winding down should make lawmakers instead question whether the expensive, exhaustive process will even be worth the effort.
“With everything that’s gone down with Trump, I don’t think there’s any chance he’s getting reelected,” said Millard, of Johnstown, while waiting for a bus alongside Penn Highlands’ parking lot.
“Why bother going through (impeachment) now. Just let him go – just like Clinton,” she said. “Let it go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.