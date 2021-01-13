An overwhelming majority of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, including the area's two congressmen – U.S. Reps. John Joyce, 13th Congressional District, and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, 15th Congressional District – voted against the article of impeachment brought Wednesday against President Donald Trump.
The resolution passed 232-197 with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats during the historic vote.
Trump is now the first president to be impeached twice, having previously been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
His second impeachment occurred one week after insurrectionists, carrying Trump signs and flags, raided the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, attempting to disrupt the Electoral College process to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the official winner of the 2020 presidential election.
“The violence at the U.S. Capitol last week was a gruesome and senseless display, and I remain hopeful President Trump will address the nation to encourage a peaceful transition for the swearing-in of President-Elect Biden on January 20th,” Thompson said. “Emotions are running high and this has led to an impromptu article of impeachment, something the framers of our Constitution intended to be a deliberate process.
“There has not been an investigation, there have been no hearings, and we are seven days away from a new administration assuming the lead of our government. I do not believe impeachment is the appropriate course of action at this time and remain concerned that moving forward will only further sow seeds of division across the political landscape.”
Joyce expressed similar sentiments, saying, “Rushing through the impeachment process and bypassing regular order is a disservice to the U.S. Constitution and to our democracy. Like every American, President Trump is entitled both to due process and to equal justice under the law. Despite our diverse political views, I believe that there is more that unites the American people than divides us. As we move forward, this is the moment to build national unity and focus on the peaceful transition of power ahead.”
Both Thompson and Joyce objected to counting Pennsylvania's votes during the Electoral College process, hours after the raid on the Capitol.
The article of impeachment accuses Trump, who has called Biden's election fraudulent, of “inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”
According to the article: “Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. There, he reiterated false claims that 'we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.' He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: 'if you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore.'”
He is also accused of “prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election,” specifically urging “secretary of state of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to 'find' enough votes to overturn the Georgia Presidential election results and threatened Secretary Raffensperger if he failed to do so.”
The president will now be tried in the U.S. Senate, likely after Biden takes office.
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, believes Trump committed “impeachable offenses,” but does not think there is enough time to hold a trial before the president is set to leave office on Jan. 20. Toomey has called on the president to resign.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, supports impeachment.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not bring the Senate back into session before Jan. 19, just one day before Biden's inauguration.
