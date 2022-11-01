JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ten arts-focused projects have been awarded support to roll out creative approaches to support health and wellness in the region.
Nine different groups, including local nonprofits and artists, received up to $60,000 from the 1889 Foundation and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance to blend the arts and wellness through innovative programs.
“The submitted applications show that arts organizations understand that creative arts and health and wellness go together. The funded projects provide many opportunities for diverse groups in the community to exercise their creativity and maintain health and wellness,” said Becky Catelinet, executive director of the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.
Among the projects funded this year include an after-school arts club by Bottle Works at Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, a Laurel View Village arts program expanding creative opportunities for residents with dementia and an art therapy program by Veteran Community Initiatives, 1889 Foundation officials said.
“This correlates directly with 1889 Foundation’s statement of identity, which is for multiple organizations to work in partnership for a more comprehensive approach and larger impact,” 1889 Foundation Program Director Debbie Costlow said. “It is interesting to see how a particular idea can not only provide a health component, yet remain an innovative arts program at the same time.”
These projects also received funds:
• Cambria County Library will hold a monthly senior “Crafternoon” for any member of the community age 60 or older. A variety of art media will be explored. In addition, the library will expand its mobile revolving library service of delivery and pick-up to area retirement homes.
• Community Arts Center of Cambria County will deliver art and craft workshops titled “Insightful Art” to the blind and visually impaired community. Adults will be able to participate in four workshops over a 12-month period.
• Through Creative Craft and Poet Laureate Joyce Robley, youth in the LGBTQ+ community will learn to express themselves through poetry and screenprinting as ways to manage stress and mental health issues they face.
• In addition to Laurel View Village’s art programs for residents with dementia, the community will also expand “Music and Memory” programs to benefit Alzheimer’s patients.
• Lilly-Washington Public Library will present “Art in the Park” by bringing arts and cultural activities to Lilly Borough and Washington Township through monthly appearances by artists, musicians, theatrical performers, yogis and culinary artists. Medical professionals will also attend, offering simple health tests.
• Small Town Hope Inc. will offer eight two-hour artist-led interactive classes called the Small Town Hope Jean Jacket Design Project, allowing kids to design and create wearable jean jackets while learning about fashion design and the health benefits of jacket-wearing. The creations will be displayed at The Treehouse in a Jean Jacket Design Project Exhibition.
• The Learning Lamp will add a therapeutic arts counselor to work with students in its elementary-age Ignite behavioral intervention classroom.
The arts counselor will create large and small group arts activities that can help children meet their behavior improvement goals, learn and practice coping skills in and out of the classroom, and return to their home schools more assured of their own values and strengths.
All funded activities are expected to take place during a 2022-23 season that runs until June 20.
