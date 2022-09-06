EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool will host a Pooch Pool Party on Sunday in which dog owners can take their furry friends to swim.
Dogs under 30 pounds can swim from noon to 2 p.m., followed by dogs over 30 pounds from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations are being accepted for the Humane Society of Cambria County for admission.
Items such as cleaning products, cat and dog food, toys, newspapers and garbage bags will be collected for the humane society.
