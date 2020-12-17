A faith-focused group that spent the summer making sure thousands of Johnstown residents had food to eat is now working to ensure they have enough to wear, too.
Organizers behind Greater Things Ministry – a nondenominational effort that has involved members of at least 20 churches across the area – are partnering with three local schools to collect and distribute winter coats to struggling families, Greater Things’ Josh Knipple said.
The group is asking for winter-appropriate coats that are new or used and in good condition. They are looking for coats of every size, he said.
“COVID-19 is really forcing ministries to come up with creative ways to shine and show our community who Christ is,” he said. “And we know there is a need right now. A lot of people need help.”
Coats collected by Greater Things will be dropped off for guidance counselors at Greater Johnstown, Portage Area and Richland, who will get the coats to families in their districts, he said.
Each of those counselors is already compiling a list of needy families in their communities, according to Knipple.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the school is blessed to have help from the group.
The district is always collecting winter attire for students who need it when the weather turns cold. But this year, COVID-19 has heightened the need, she said.
More families are out of work.
Some are working less because they now have the dual challenge of looking after children who are learning from home, Arcurio said.
“We’re fortunate to have givers out there like Josh who are constantly remembering the families in our district who have so many challenges right now,” Arcurio said. “If we can provide winter coats to those who need it in our community, that’s one less thing they have to worry about – especially with Christmas coming up.”
Knipple said the coat drive will continue for all three school districts through the winter.
Anyone interested in donating can email Greater Things at Josh@crucifiedministries.com
