JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hunter Cypher had never stayed up a full 24 hours before, but the Bishop McCort Catholic High School sophomore was prepared for the challenge on Friday evening during his first Mini-THON.
“I bet I got it in me,” he said.
Friday’s event was the eighth for the parochial school, and all proceeds go to support the Four Diamonds nonprofit, which aims to “conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.”
Cypher said he decided to participate because the program supported a good cause, and his peers agreed.
“I’m looking forward to raising money for all the kids going through this type of disease,” Dylan Urban said, adding that he wants children battling cancer to have a happy life and to get a cure.
Olivia Cover, a senior and event co-chair, said helping families is her favorite part of the Mini-THON.
More than 150 McCort students filed through the main entrance starting at 6:30 p.m. to register, with energy drinks and phone chargers in tow.
A half-hour later, they were locked in the school for an all-night party complete with dancing and games that will last until Saturday evening.
Rose Long, the senior who oversaw entertainment, said there was a little of everything to keep the teenagers amused throughout the 24-hour period.
That ranged from inflatables courtesy of Hogue’s Fun Factory, to yard games, volleyball, basketball and a live recreation of the popular mystery video game “Among Us.”
There was also a DJ, and Olympic games set up.
“We just have a lot planned,” Long said.
Thomas Smith, principal and chief academic officer, commended the students for their unwavering efforts to not only support Four Diamonds – to date, McCort has raised $178,000 – but also for their work in planning the event.
“This has been something that has grown from the ground up and has become an amazing thing for our school,” he said.
Smith also credited adviser Richard Denhard for the great job he does guiding the students.
“It’s a really amazing event,” Denhard said.
He also complimented the students’ work and noted that for the planning committee, it’s so much more than just a fundraiser.
Being involved teaches them leadership, budgeting and communication skills, as well, Denhard said.
Penn Cambria High School also held a Mini-THON event Friday into Saturday – the first in the district’s history.
Student Council adviser Carrie Vinglish said now-senior Andre Marinak approached the group last year with the idea.
Throughout the past several months, a core group of students, who are now seniors, wrote proposals to the school board, contacted and met with Penn State University and Four Diamonds representatives, as well as local businesses, and helped to plan the event.
Vinglish noted that a Penn Cambria student passed away last year because of cancer and that stuident is “in our hearts and much of what we planned for this evening was with him in mind.”
She added that she thinks the students’ efforts with the event are outstanding.
This year, Penn Cambria’s team is working to raise $10,000, and McCort’s goal is to collect $45,000.
Totals from the events are typically announced in the days following the all-nighter.
Denhard said he has faith the McCort group will pass the $200,000 total mark and is excited to reach that milestone.
Cover said the reveal of how much they’ve raised is her favorite part, and her co-chairs agreed.
Lily Newcomer, another senior and co-chair, said seeing the school community come together for such a good cause is inspiring.
For more information, visit www.fourdiamonds.org/mini-thon.
