Two area lawmakers are hosting an expo to benefit senior citizens this week.
State Reps. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford/Fulton, and Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, are teaming up for a free senior expo at Bedford Fairgrounds’ Jordan Hall on 702 W. Pitt St. between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“The information seniors will receive will help them lead active and productive lives,” Metzgar said in a release to media.
Nearly 40 exhibitors will offer information geared toward folks at retirement age, as well as their families and care provider. The list includes state agencies, medical organizations and a variety of senior focused groups, Topper and Metzgar said.
Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Topper’s office at 814-623-9097.
