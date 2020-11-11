Hospitals in Indiana and Punxsutawney have joined forces under management of one organization, while each maintaining its identity.
The boards of directors at Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital have entered into a definitive agreement that establishes Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network as the parent organization with governance control over both hospitals, effective Nov. 1.
Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network was formed in 2015 to provide support for three independent hospitals, including Clarion Hospital, which later withdrew from the network, Indiana spokesman Mark Richards said.
For about a year, Punxsutawney and Indiana leaders have been hammering out the formal affiliation that leaders say helps to preserve, enhance and provide quality health care for patients under one governing board and a combined executive management team.
Both remain independent, not-for-profit community hospitals. There is no merger of assets, Richards said.
“We believe this collaboration will help to sustain a high level of patient care residents already receive in Indiana and Jefferson counties,” network President and CEO Stephen Wolfe said. “We are excited to formally partner with (Punxsutawney) with whom we have enjoyed a 20-year relationship. This closely aligned affiliation will ensure our collective institutional viability and relevance in today’s competitive health care market.”
“Our knowledge and familiarity with each other’s capabilities and resources has enabled both hospitals to further strengthen our connection, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in 2020,” Punxsutawney’s CEO, David Blough, said. “Together, we adapted to new ways of providing safe, effective and efficient care, such as telemedicine applications, sharing of resources and in some cases novel work-from-home strategies, all of which confirmed the benefits for the common good at both campuses.”
Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network is a separate organization from DuBois-based Pennsylvania Mountains Health Alliance of 15 hospitals, including Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Tyrone Hospital, as well as the Indiana, Punxsutawney and Clarion hospitals.
