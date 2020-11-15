More than 100 customers were without power in the Upper Turkeyfoot Township area Sunday evening – the largest of several outages in the Cambria-Somerset region due to a storm in the area.
According to its online "outage map," Penelec was responding to outages in both counties.
Two outages both impacting at least 20 customers were reported in the West End area of Johnstown, while the southern Somerset County outage was reported along Route 281 east of Markleton.
Somerset County 9011 officials said they were were fielding numerous "weather-related" calls about downed trees and utility lines throughout the county as of 6 p.m.
A Cambria County 911 supervisor echoed the same but said the majority of the calls were at opposite ends of the county – the Johnstown area and the northernmost section of Cambria.
Small-scale outages were also reported in the Munster, Hastings and Ashville areas of Cambria County, Penelec reported.
