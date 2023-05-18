High schools around the region have set the dates and students are now counting down to graduation, which for Windber Area High School students comes Monday, the first graduation in the area.
If the weather permits, the annual ceremony will take place at Windber Stadium on 24th Street at 7 p.m. Otherwise it’ll be held in the high school auditorium.
“Even though I have only known these students for a year, I have truly enjoyed getting to know them, watching them at their concerts, games and interacting with them at school,” Windber Area High School Principal Kimberly Moore said.
“I have seen so much growth over this time. I am really honored to be their principal and watch them walk in their graduation ceremony.
“I also know how connected they are to the Windber community, and how much the community cares about them. Bringing everyone together on such a momentous event is really something I am looking forward to.”
This is the administrator’s first year with the district, although she’s resided in the community for some time.
Moore said this year has been a joyous experience in which it’s been “really neat to work in the district” both her children attended.
“I feel like when I work with students and help them, I am giving back to my community,” the principal added.
“That is very fulfilling. I also enjoy seeing them at their after-school activities and watching them grow.”
Windber’s event will be followed by North Star and Bishop Carroll Catholic high schools on May 23, and Ferndale Area High School two days later.
Ferndale Area’s ceremony will take place at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College at 7 p.m. with 41 students graduating.
“I am most looking forward to seeing what this class of students will accomplish in their futures,” Ferndale Area High School Principal Travis Robison said.
“We have NCAA Division I, II and III athletes going to further their athletic careers at various colleges and universities, as well as numerous individuals accepted to prestigious post-secondary institutions in various fields.
“In addition, we have a few students who chose to serve their country and enlist in the military. I am proud of this year’s graduates, and I expect great things from these young adults.”
Other schools in Cambria and Somerset counties will continue through the end of the month and finish up the first full week of June.
Greater Johnstown High School’s graduation will serve as the culminating ceremony of this year’s commencements. The event is planned for 7 p.m. June 5 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
