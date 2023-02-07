JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Twenty-five fire and EMS departments in Cambria County recently received their annual funding through the Office of State Fire Commissioner’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.
They got more than $337,000 combined.
West Hills Regional Fire Department Inc. received the largest amount of $28,273.86.
Eight departments were awarded $15,000 apiece – City of Johnstown Fire Department, Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company, Dauntless Fire Company, Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company, Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company, Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 and Southmont Volunteer Fire Company.
“It’s a pretty routine thing that comes through this time every year,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said. “It’s a given, fortunately.”
Funding is available to all of the state’s fire companies, emergency medical services departments and volunteer rescue squads that fill out the necessary paperwork. Money can be used for facilities, equipment, debt reduction, training, recruitment and cost-savings initiatives.
Statler said the grant will supplement the money already in the department’s budget.
“What I can do with that stuff is purchase equipment to replace stuff that is outdated that needs replaced,” Statler said.
JFD already has plans in place for its funding.
“This year’s $15,000 is kind of going toward the new fire truck we have ordered that will be delivered at the end of the year,” Statler said.
“I’m able to buy the big majority of the loose equipment I need for it, so some of our firefighting tools and stuff like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.