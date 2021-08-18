Fire departments in Cambria and Somerset counties have been awarded a total of more than $48,000 in state funding, according to a press release issued by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Wednesday.
The grants are designated for local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people to increase protection from wildfires.
“Our first responders take their responsibility to protect communities and our natural resources very seriously, and an important way to show our appreciation is to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources,” Wolf said in the release. “These grants will allow our first responders to prepare for and, if needed, douse dangerous wildfires so that our communities remain safe.”
The funds can be used for equipment purchases, such as portable radios and dry hydrants, and training directly related to fighting forest and brush fires.
In Cambria County, the Ashville Volunteer Fire Company received $1,600; Carrolltown, $4,480; East Taylor Township, $665; Gallitzin, $10,000; and Loretto, $2,387.
Somerset companies that were awarded funds included Addison, $10,000; Hooversville, $2,010; New Baltimore and Area, $5,360; New Centreville and Rural, $2,250; and Rockwood, $10,000.
These allocations, totaling $48,752, were part of $602,306 handed out to 109 fire departments across the state. State officials gave priority to projects that included the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing, the release said.
