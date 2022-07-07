INDIANA, Pa. – A new PAsmart grant awarded to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit's math and science collaborative in June will provide students with new innovative STEM learning tools.
The nearly $500,000 grant supports Storytime STEM-packs. These help young children learn science, technology, engineering, math and computer science (STEM+C) skills, making it easier to engage in STEM+C materials.
Additionally, the funding will focus on high-needs schools and libraries in urban and rural communities. That will impact roughly 300 educators and 6,000 children next year, including those in Cambria County.
Educators will get one comprehensive kit that includes a science/engineering Storytime STEM-pack; Storytime STEM+C Adventure; and one mathematics Storytime STEM-pack. Partner intermediate units will receive two kits for inclusion in their lending library as well, which allows any teacher in that area to use the materials in their classrooms.
For more information, visit www.aiu3.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.