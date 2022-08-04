JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Early childhood education centers in the area have been awarded an excess of $1 million collectively to provide more families with access to high-quality programs.
Under the PA Pre-K Counts portion of the grant funding, Cambria County Child Development Corp. received $500,000, The Learning Lamp got $300,000 and Tableland Services in Somerset County was awarded $100,000.
Local Head Start Supplemental Assistance programs with Tableland received $370,326, and CAP Cambria got $252,558 through the offering as well.
"Education investment has been my top priority since I first considered running for this office," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "That priority, commitment and investment is nowhere more important than in its impact on Pennsylvania’s youngest citizens. Early childhood education makes a vast difference in a child's path to a bright future and to realizing their full potential."
Across the state, more than $380 million was awarded for early childhood education programs.
The funding was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
It opens up 2,960 new PA Pre-K Counts slots statewide and allows Head Start grantees to address increased operating costs.
"When I voted for the state budget, I did so not just because it held the line on taxes, but also because it invested some of the state surplus in education," said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township. "Today the state is providing funding to local early childhood education providers, which will help expand access, cover rising costs and enable more families to get back into the workforce."
More than 37,000 children in the commonwealth will receive services through Pre-K Counts and HSSAP this year, according to the governor's office.
This funding helped 41 Head Start assistance programs and 89 Pre-K groups.
For a complete list of awardees, visit www.education.pa.gov.
