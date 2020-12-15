A storm moving north from the Gulf of Mexico is likely to bring at least 9 inches of snow to the region Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.
State highway officials are urging residents to avoid or delay travel, if possible, due to the hazardous conditions the storm could bring.
Following a northeast track, the storm is expected to move into Greater Johnstown early Wednesday, bringing heavy snow to the area through the overnight, senior meteorologist Tom Kines said.
The prediction as of midday Tuesday called for 9 to 12 inches to fall during that span – and areas east of Interstate 99 such as Huntington and State College could see between a foot and 18 inches of snow.
Areas to the west of Johnstown, including Ligonier and Indiana, are expected to see a bit less than Cambria and Somerset counties – approximately 7 to 10 inches.
A winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and snow bands could deliver 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour at times during the evening hours.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel “very hazardous.”
“Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter,” PennDOT officials wrote in a release to media.
“Motorists must stay alert for sudden squalls, which can quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.”
One positive: “It should be the dry, fluffy snow that’s easy to move, shovel or plow,” Kines said.
By Thursday, the storm should be farther northeast, leaving behind only flurries, Kines said.
But don’t expect temperatures to rise much the rest of the week, he said.
Highs are projected to stay in the mid- to upper 30s through Sunday, Kines said.
