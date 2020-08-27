The area’s two congressmen, both Republicans, describe the future in bleak terms if, in their opinion, President Donald Trump loses to Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election.
U.S. Reps. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, commented on the race during a state GOP press conference call on Thursday, the last day of the Republican National Convention.
“It is a crossroads,” Thompson said. “It is a Y intersection, and it is a Y of no return. The damage that would be done to our nation is just apparent. The stark contrast between President Trump, Vice President (Mike) Pence, their record, what they’ve been able to deliver for American families compared to what a Biden/(Kamala) Harris ticket would be is just a difference of just day and night.”
Joyce participated in the tele-press conference that included Thompson and three other congressmen, along with Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas and chairman of the Pennsylvania delegation to the convention Lou Barletta.
He also spoke with The Tribune-Democrat during an interview earlier in the week.
“The hard-working people of Pennsylvania are the steel curtain against the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda,” Joyce said during the interview. “There’s a clear choice. There’s a choice between socialism and democracy. And I know that Pennsylvanians will choose democracy. They want to see the continuation of the freedoms that we have under democracy. They’re not willing to give those freedoms up to a radical socialist agenda.”
The Republican Party did not adopt a platform at the convention, as is customary, because, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOP “significantly scaled back the size and scope of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte due to strict restrictions on gatherings and meetings, and out of concern for the safety of convention attendees and our hosts,” according to an adopted resolution.
The resolution stated that the party “enthusiastically supports President Trump and continues to reject the policy positions of the Obama-Biden Administration, as well as those espoused by the Democratic National Committee today” and criticized how the media, in the party’s opinion, “outrageously misrepresented the implications of the RNC not adopting a new platform in 2020 and continues to engage in misleading advocacy for the failed policies of the Obama-Biden Administration, rather than providing the public with unbiased reporting of facts.”
“I think that the president is running on what he has achieved and I support what he has achieved,” Joyce said. “I think that he has shown leadership and made America the land of promise. I think that having that promise of continued success is what people from southwestern Pennsylvania will see and allow them to reelect President Donald J. Trump.”
Thompson described the president by saying “He’s committed, he’s competent and he’s confident.”
