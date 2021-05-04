After most traditional gatherings were replaced with virtual events last year, all local universities and colleges have committed to having in-person commencement ceremonies – with some limitations.
“Commencement is my favorite event of the year,” Pennsylvania Highlands Community College President Steve Nunez said. “It’s an opportunity for the college and our students to celebrate. It’s a very formal event that allows the students and parents to be recognized for all their efforts.”
Last year, the school held a virtual ceremony, which Nunez considered sufficient for the time, but not the same as a face-to-face event.
That’s why the team at Penn Highlands was dedicated to holding an in-person ceremony this year, he said.
To accomplish this goal, the graduates have been split into two groups to be recognized at 7 p.m. May 14 and at 10 a.m. May 15 at the Richland Township campus auditorium.
By separating the students, the college will be able to stay within the health and safety recommendations for the auditorium.
Other area universities and colleges have taken a similar approach.
St. Francis University will hold its pageantry to recognize both the class of 2020 and 2021 at 9 a.m. and 1 and 5 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Maurice Stokes Athletics Center’s DeGol Arena.
And Mount Aloysius College will do the same at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 15 at the school’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
Additionally, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will have a graduation event at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex with masters and doctoral ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday and undergraduate conferment at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Erin McCloskey, St. Francis assistant vice president for communications and marketing, said the university is excited to hold an in-person event after not being able to last year.
“I think, for us, it certainly is important for us as an institution to recognize our graduates,” McColskey said. “Graduation is kind of like the Super Bowl.”
All of the ceremonies will have COVID-19 protocols to keep the graduates and guests safe, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
There will also be ticket limitations per student:
• IUP: three tickets
• Mount Aloysius: two tickets
• Penn Highlands: two tickets
• St. Francis: four tickets
McColskey described the limits as “a necessary change” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the school doesn’t usually limit attendance.
A new addition to this year’s ceremonies will be the option to livestream the pageantry – links will be available on the schools’ website: www.iup.ed, www.mtaloy.edu www.pennhighlands.edu and www.francis.edu.
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown commencement was Saturday at the Richland High School’s Herlinger Field.
Roughly 350 graduates were conferred.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
