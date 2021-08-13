When Monica Little's son, Josh, heads to St. Vincent College in Latrobe at the end of August to begin his freshman year, she's confident he'll be met with a safe environment for in-person learning.
"They have been very good about their protocols," she said.
Considering the constantly changing landscape involving the COVID-19 pandemic, Little takes solace in the college's plan for the return of students to campus.
According to the St. Vincent website, masks will be required indoors, unvaccinated individuals should self-quarantine as much as possible for two weeks prior to returning and show a negative virus test. Those who are inoculated have to submit proof.
None of the local higher education institutions are requiring vaccinations – state schools cannot – but all are strongly encouraging students and staff to get inoculated, each with varying protocols regarding the individuals' status.
Monica Little said her son has received his vaccine and she thinks the college "has a very good structure and game plan."
Josh Little, a Blacklick Valley High School graduate, said he also has confidence in St. Vincent's approach.
"I feel like I'm going to be safe," he said.
The incoming-freshman doesn't mind the mitigation efforts, such as requiring masks be worn indoors.
'Want to be back'
Other area universities and colleges are following similar approaches and will return to face-to-face education for the upcoming term, with St. Francis University in Loretto starting the earliest – Aug. 16.
"Our students want to be back, they want to see each other, they want to be with each other," Indiana University of Pennsylvania Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania students are set to return on Aug. 23, and masks will be required indoors, though social distancing will not.
Officials from IUP announced at the end of February that students at the campus would be back in person this fall. The decision is based on low COVID-19 numbers, resulting from health professionals' guidance, such as mask-wearing and social-distancing.
However, a message from university President Michael Driscoll noted that the decision could be overturned.
Fryling said St. Francis officials are optimistic but cautious. "While we are very excited about the opportunity to return to face to face, it really has to be mitigated by what's really happening at the time," she said.
Vaccination rates
Davis Kazako, an junior at IUP, is excited that the fall term is will normal activities.
He's looking forward to the dining halls reopening and more students being on campus.
"Overall, I'm excited," Kazako said. "I think everything will be OK."
The music major is reassured by the vaccine rollout and backs the decision to return to face-to-face learning.
His largest concern is for the students – "getting them back on campus and really allowing them to feel that college experience is good for their overall education," he said.
Pennsylvania Highlands students start on Aug. 23, and officials have said classes at all campuses would be face to face – but include virtual, split-section and hybrid options.
The extended offerings are due to popularity, a release from the college said.
However, masks will be required indoors.
For the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and all other Pitt campuses, there will be in-person instruction for a majority of courses and a return to the full range of on-campus living and research opportunities, a letter from Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said.
Students enrolled at that university will start on Aug. 27 and also be required to wear masks inside.
That decision is based on increased rates of vaccinations and officials' expectation that a sufficient number of people will be vaccinated by the end of the summer "to significantly reduce the transmission of this virus."
However, in the same correspondence, Gallagher provided a disclaimer – plans are subject to change as needed to "address our reality come fall."
'The right decision'
Higher education leaders have struggled throughout the pandemic to provide a solid education while balancing the need for safety.
Many have transitioned from face-to-face classes to virtual learning to a hybrid of the two in order to meet students' needs.
During that time, some private institutions, such as Mount Aloysius College and St. Francis, have maintained an in-person model with intensified safety measures and will continue to do so this month.
"We want to be able to have our students here," Mount President John McKeegan said.
He added that when the school polled it's community in the spring, the consensus was to offer face-to-face education for the fall.
Because of the success the college had in managing that model throughout the past year, the plan is to continue it starting Aug. 30.
"In no way are we diminishing the seriousness of the virus," McKeegan said. "But in terms of educating college students who are seeking a career focus – a life-changing education – we made the right decision."
For more information on any of the university or college plans, visit the institutions' websites.
