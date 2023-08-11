JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the next few weeks, area college and university campuses will be bustling with students again. As they unpack boxes and get settled, they will be met with updates.
A new change coming to Indiana University of Pennsylvania is the Student Success Infrastructure that school officials say will help guide students at every level through their time at the school.
“This infrastructure enables us to scale up to impact all of our students,” said Paula Stossel, IUP strategic adviser to the president for student success.
The SSI focuses on providing support and proactive intervention and is embedded in the university’s strategic plan, which dictates that the school should be “exceptionally student-centered.”
SSI navigators will make contact at the beginning of the new semester with the more than 8,000 students enrolled at IUP and will stay in touch throughout the year. A navigator can connect a student with the right service or person and follow up to make sure the issue or situation is resolved.
“The navigator is literally closing the loop,” Strossel said.
Amber Racchini, vice provost for student academic success, said the SSI team is using data among the key elements for navigators to determine how to help students.
“This position will have data that is provided to them to act proactively or reactively, depending on what the data says,” she added.
In a previous statement, IUP President Michael Driscoll said that the mission of the program is clear – to “help each and every student at IUP persist while providing the highest-quality academic and personal experience possible, from pre-enrollment through program completion.”
“SSI will combine in-person and online proactive, direct and individualized support with technology and centralization of ongoing efforts,” he said. “It will eliminate duplicate efforts to streamline the student experience while recognizing each student’s unique strengths and challenges. Eliminating duplication and standardizing student support processes will also reduce and simplify the work of departments and offices across the university.”
Racchini said she’s excited for implementation of the SSI program, describing it as a culture change for the campus.
Stossel said that every IUP student is unique, so “being able to provide this customized approach in order to meet them where they are” and providing levels of support and encouragement to help them be successful is important.
St. Francis, Mount Aloysius
Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and St. Francis University in Loretto have also implemented new programs and upgraded facilities for the fall.
Students returning to Mount Aloysius on Aug. 28 will be met by a new career center at the library, where renovations are continuing.
Officials said it features “three office spaces, two interview rooms and spaces for students to work collaboratively,” as well as a conference room with a kitchenette, and meeting and class spaces.
The first floor will now house a new and improved cyber lab that includes state-of-the-art equipment and technology for cybersecurity students, building on the Mount’s designation as a Center for Academic Excellence by the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Additionally, the lower level of the building will hold the college’s library collections and the Rev. Gerald L. Myers Ecumenical Center. The first half of construction will wrap up this fall and the second half will be completed after May.
As for new programs, a crime scene investigation room is launching in the coming semester through the criminology program. It will offer students “a hands-on learning opportunity to experience a simulated crime scene.”
St. Francis University improvements include the School of Health Sciences and Education and the Connors Family Fine Arts Center. Completion of both those projects is slated for this coming semester.
Officials with the university said that the arts center work should wrap up this October, with the first public theater performance happening in the spring. The project cost $7.5 million that was applied to a 13,000-square-foot academic facility on St. Catherine Street, near the football stadium, that will house the school’s fine arts department and Resinski Black Box Theatre.
As for the health sciences building, the $9.1 million, 15,000-square-foot facility re-imagines the Arts Garage and Boiler House areas into one large building with a skybridge connecting St. Margaret Hall to Padua Hall. It’ll feature state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms and simulation spaces.
A new program at St. Francis this fall is the online animal-assisted health and education specialist certificate, which is a six-course credit program with an option for degree-seeking undergraduates to minor. The aviation maintenance technician and patient care technician programs are still in development for this year, too.
Penn Highlands
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, which begins classes Aug. 22, just created a Criminal Justice Training Center. That program builds on the Penn Highlands Police Academy and its Use-of-Force Simulator to provide new training and certification programs.
A signing day with partner agencies – the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, Cambria County Prison and Laurel Highlands Region Police Crisis Intervention Team – was held Aug. 7.
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will return to classes Aug. 28, but could not be reached for comment.
