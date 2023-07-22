JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area children had the chance to get a bite of the Christmas season Saturday at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Children's Museum with a Christmas in July kids cultural cooking event.
At the start of the event, Santa Claus read attendees “A World of Cookies for Santa” by M.E. Furman, where they were given the chance to learn about what treats Santa is given around the world when he stops to deliver presents. They then had the chance to learn how to make and decorate cookies.
"I think it's super-important that kids see a wide, wide worldview and don't just get their little slice of this town,” said Marisa Tracey, children’s museum coordinator, said of the coking classes. "I try to show them different countries, different foods that they may not have tried before. Then when kids have a hand in cooking, they're more likely to eat it, too. I want them to get exposed to different foods, try different things, try some cooking, maybe hopefully cook at home as well.”
Miranda and Justin Cunningham, of Westmont, attended the class with their children Lilly, 8, and Brock, 5.
Miranda Cunningham said that this is the second cooking class that the family has attended.
"Lilly loves to bake, and I don't like the mess so it's good to do it here,” Miranda Cunningham joked. “They enjoy learning about different countries and other cultures.”
