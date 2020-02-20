Only one competitive primary race – at most – will take place among the state and federal elections in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford region this year.
Patton resident Jerry Carnicella and Howard Terndrup, of Cambria Township, both submitted enough petition signatures to get on the ballot in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 72nd District that includes more than 30 municipalities in Cambria. State Rep. Frank Burns, a Democrat from East Taylor Township, also turned in names by Tuesday’s deadline, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State website.
Now, as with all races, the candidates will wait to see if their petitions survive any challenges before ballots are set for the April 28 primary.
March 4 is the last date for a candidate to withdraw.
Terndrup, a lifelong county resident who taught chemistry at Bishop Carroll High School, owns Terndrup Lawn Care.
“I am a small business owner and work with small business, so I know firsthand about the workforce shortage, why that’s a top priority,” Terndrup said. “I know keeping taxes down is a priority for keeping families in their homes, for keeping seniors in their homes.”
Terndrup said his main reason for running is “to try to keep this area from losing any more population and make sure that the economic development is improving so that our children and grandchildren have places to work and raise their families.”
In 2019, Terndrup ran for county commissioner, finishing fifth in a six-candidate primary that was won by Carnicella, who ended up last in the general.
Carnicella lost against Burns in the 2018 race for the 72nd seat. Throughout the years, Carnicella worked in music performing and promotion, investing, and sports officiating. He did not accept an offer to be interviewed for this article.
In six other local state House races, incumbent Republicans are unchallenged: State Rep. Matthew Dowling (51st District), State Rep. Mike Reese (59th District), State Rep. Carl Metzgar (69th District), State Rep. Jim Rigby (71st District), State Rep. Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and State Rep. Jesse Topper (78th District). Three of those – the 71st, 72nd and 73rd – are in Cambria County.
“We worked really hard to get candidates signatures,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
In the 35th Senatorial District, State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., Republican, and Democrat Shaun Dougherty, an advocate for victims of child sexual abuse, submitted petitions.
Meanwhile, on the federal level, two candidates have filed in both of the region’s congressional districts.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, the dean of Pennsylvania’s delegation in the House, and Robert Williams, a Democrat, submitted petitions in the 15th Congressional District, which includes part of Cambria County.
In the 13th Congressional District, which covers all of Bedford and Somerset and part of Westmoreland, along with Johnstown and some surrounding municipalities in Cambria, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, and Todd Rowley, a Democrat, are running.
Joyce, a freshman, is seeking re-election for the first time.
“During the 116th Congress, it has been my privilege to serve the people of Pennsylvania’s 13th District in Congress and I’m ready to continue this fight,” Joyce said. “Alongside President (Donald) Trump, I will keep protecting the Constitution, defending Americans’ rights, and strengthening our commonsense, conservative values. As we prepare for the upcoming election, I am grateful for the support of so many Republicans across PA-13. As the radical Left continues to attack our values, it is more important than ever that we stand together against their socialist agenda.”
Rowley, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation officer, is in his first campaign for Congress.
“The citizens of PA-13 want and deserve a representative in Congress, a voice in Washington who will represent all citizens, who will speak truth to power, and who will never use rhetoric of fear, untruths and disinformation, and hate to divide us as Americans,” Rowley said. “Fellow citizens in PA-13, regardless of political party affiliation, have expressed to me their desire for a return of stability and the rule of law to our government. My commitment to the hard-working men, women and families across PA-13 will be to always place the interests of our country and the American people above any political agenda, any individual or personal self-interest.”
