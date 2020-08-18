Life-sustaining businesses in the area are set to provide employees COVID-19 hazard pay for the next 10 weeks through a grant allocated by the state.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the region’s economic development agency, filed an application on behalf of a number of companies in Cambria County.
“This grant gives the ability for employers to award employees for working through these uncertain times. It provides $3 more an hour in pay for 10 weeks,” said Michelle Clapper, JARI vice president of Finance and Economic Development. “It gives employers an opportunity to show appreciation, despite instability and downturn.”
Gov. Tom Wolf released a list Monday of recipients of $50 million in grants statewide. Those recipients include many local businesses.
“We applied for this grant as a way to thank and reward our employees for the tireless effort they have shown to residents,” said Timothy Mock, CEO of Laurel View Village in Davidsville. “Our employees have continuously put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our residents. We are thankful that this grant will allow Laurel View Village to give back to them in a tangible and meaningful way.”
The grant program, announced last month, was created to keep front-line employees working in vital industry sectors across Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania’s front-line workers put themselves and their loved ones at risk each day they report to work to ensure the continuation of critical goods and services for their communities, and hazard pay is an important opportunity to compensate these vital workers,” Wolf said. “It is undeniable that COVID-19 has put incredible stress on Pennsylvania’s economy, health care system and workforce, and my administration is committed to supporting our businesses and communities as we continue to navigate this global pandemic.”
Created through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay during the eligible program period and will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Grant funds can be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 per hour, excluding fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from Aug. 16 through Oct. 24.
Employers applied for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time equivalent employee, up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location.
The program was developed in consultation with the General Assembly, Department of Health and the Department of Labor & Industry, and in accordance with the Worker Exposure Risk to COVID released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
The administration received more than 10,000 applications totaling nearly $900 million, of which more than 5,000 businesses requesting $300 million were eligible. Of those, 639 employers were awarded $50 million in allocated funding, supporting a $3 per hour increase in pay for 41,587 workers across seven eligible industries.
Industries that received grants were in health care – 63.5% ($31.75 million), food manufacturing – 7.2% ($3.6 million), food retail – 8.2% ($4.09 million), social assistance – 12.6% ($6.3 million), janitorial – 3.7% ($1.84 million), transportation – 1.2% ($592,000), security – 3.6% ($1.8 million).
The funding awarded is in addition to funding from programs Pennsylvania has developed to allocate CARES Act funding for impacted businesses across the commonwealth, including $225 million for Small Business Assistance, $40 million for the dairy industry, $20 million for cultural organizations and museums, and $10 million for the Fresh Food Financing Initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.