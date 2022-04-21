CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – Author and illustrator Alex Sossong will read his book “Give It Your All” at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Carrolltown Public Library, 140 E. Carroll St., Carrolltown.

The book offers fatherly advice intended to teach Sossong’s children important life lessons on how to be a good and happy person.

Families attending will receive a copy of the book.

There will be a small snack and self-guided crafts.

Registration is suggested by calling 814-344-6300.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you