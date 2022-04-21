CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – Author and illustrator Alex Sossong will read his book “Give It Your All” at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Carrolltown Public Library, 140 E. Carroll St., Carrolltown.
The book offers fatherly advice intended to teach Sossong’s children important life lessons on how to be a good and happy person.
Families attending will receive a copy of the book.
There will be a small snack and self-guided crafts.
Registration is suggested by calling 814-344-6300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.