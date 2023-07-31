JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One day, back in 1973, George Arcurio III’s father told him, in a certain way, that the time had come for him to get involved with the All American Amateur Baseball Association National Tournament.
“He said, ‘You’re going to a meeting with me, son. Be dressed and ready by 6:30. You’re going to a AAABA meeting,’ ” Arcurio recalled during an interview at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point last week. “I had no clue what I was getting into to be honest with you. Then we pulled up and walked into the (American) Legion (for the meeting).”
Attending that planning session started what has been a half-century involvement with the annual tournament that takes place every August in Johnstown and surrounding communities. The 2023 edition that gets underway on Monday not only marks Arcurio’s 50th anniversary year, but will also be his 50th tournament, since the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a good 50 years,” said Arcurio, now age 70.
He has been president of the Johnstown Oldtimers, which handles local organization of the tournament, since 2009, having succeeded George Arcurio Jr., who held the position from 1981 to 2008. Arcurio III also served two terms as the AAABA’s national president.
Through all the years, he has spent countless hours arranging lodging for players, scheduling fields, raising funds, hiring umpires, acquiring equipment, assisting the ambassador program, putting out figurative fires and, in general, promoting the event that has provided a showcase for amateur baseball players from across the United States.
“What I love about the tournament is it’s for the kids,” Arcurio said. “You get to see the community. Opening night is always Johnstown’s social event of the year. People just pile in here until it’s almost standing- room-only.”
Arcurio thanked past leaders and supporters of the AAABA Tournament, including his father, Milan Gjurich Sr., Clay Harshberger Sr., Denny Grenell, Pamela Mayer, Larry Hudson and U.S. Rep. John Murtha, for helping him along the way. Being involved with the AAABA also provided the opportunity to interact with numerous former Major League Baseball players who supported the event, including Phil Rizzuto, Kent Tekulve, Al Oliver, Dick Groat and Vern Law, along with New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.
“I’ve had opportunities that I probably would not have had if it wasn’t for the AAABA, met some unbelievable people that were really, really not only great with baseball, but great in life as far as what they did and what they tried to accomplish,” Arcurio said.
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Critz, an Oldtimer, and Bob Mingo, president of the national AAABA and tournament executive director, from Youngstown, Ohio, complimented Arcurio for the work he has done.
Critz said the tournament is “just part of his life.”
“The way I would describe it is that the tournament doesn’t run unless George Arcurio is part of it,” Critz, a Johnstown resident, said. “What I mean by that is even when his dad was around, his dad was president, George was still behind the scenes making sure that everything got done.
“Even now that he’s the head, the president of the Oldtimers, he’s still doing that. There’s not a component of the tournament – whether it’s from the Oldtimers’ perspective or whether it’s from the national board perspective – that he is not an integral part of the decisions being made and how things will progress.”
Mingo said Arcurio’s “heart and his soul have been given to this organization.”
“If it wasn’t for George Arcurio, and his father and the Oldtimers, I don’t know if the AAABA Tournament would still be in Johnstown,” Mingo said. “It’s that simple. They have been the backbone as far as the financial burden of running the tournament. They are the most important link to the tournament’s status.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.