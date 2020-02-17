Architecture sunrise

The sun breaks through the Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020, fog framed by the architecture of Michael Graves at One Pasquerilla Plaza in downtown Johnstown. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

