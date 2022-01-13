WINDBER, Pa. – Cleanup work remains underway inside Windber’s Arcadia Theater after a sprinkler system break soaked one corner of the stage on Tuesday, the venue’s director said.
Gerald Ledney said he received an alarm call early Tuesday that water was flowing onto the performance stage.
“We’re lucky. The alarms sounded once an issue was detected and everything worked the way it was supposed to work in a situation like this,” Ledney said, noting that Windber and Scalp Level fire departments responded and acted fast to get the water shut off.
It appears the damage was minimal, he said. While plumbers and an electrician were still working inside, Ledney is optimistic that Arcadia’s 2022 season will debut as scheduled in March without any delays or cancellations.
“We still have a little time to get everything back together,” he said.
From the point of view of someone facing the stage, the water damage was confined to the right corner, and it was under control before it spread to the auditorium seating area or any other areas of the historic theater, he said.
A contractor has already vacuumed standing water and set up fans and dehumidifiers to dry out any remaining moisture, Ledney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.