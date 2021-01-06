Due to COVID-19 regulations, Rave On! – The Music of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly show scheduled for Feb. 27 at Arcadia Theater in Windber has been canceled.
Those who purchased tickets can donate them back to the theater, receive a gift certificate for an upcoming show or receive a refund.
Printed or original tickets must be mailed back to the theater.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 814-467-9070.
Information: www.arcadiawindber.com or www.facebook.com/ArcadiaTheater.
