Arcadia Theater in Windber has received a $1,350 grant from the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance to be used for its Missoula Children’s Theatre program.
The week-long summer camp will be held July 6 through 11 at the theater, and children in grades 1 through 12 are eligible to audition and participate.
Missoula is the nation’s largest touring children’s theater and chooses the theme for each year’s camp. The Arcadia is assigned one director and one actor from the touring company who work with the children.
The goal of the Missoula Children’s Theatre program is to introduce and expose children to live theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.