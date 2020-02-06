Good times never seemed so good at the Arcadia Theater.
The curtain will rise on a new season when a Tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring Tom Sadge, is presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Sadge has been a full-time professional entertainer his entire adult life. He began as a singer with bands, and later became a popular mobile DJ/vocal impressionist whose repertoire includes showstopping impersonations of Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck.
He also performs singing impressions of legends such as Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Humperdinck and Elvis Presley.
Sadge will entertain audiences with favorite Neil Diamond hits such as “Love on The Rocks,” “Coming to America,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Red Red Wine,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am ... I Said” and “Crackin’ Rosie” all while being accompanied by a full band.
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the Arcadia Theater, said Sadge last performed at the theater in 2018 and is a fan favorite.
“He’s a very talented musician and if you close your eyes you’d think you are hearing Neil Diamond,” he said. “It’s a high-energy show and the audience really gets involved. He’s amazing and one of the best I’ve ever seen.”
Since 1997, Sadge has performed as a full-time celebrity impersonator/tribute artist across the U.S., Canada and in several European countries.
He has entertained at many major venues, fan club gatherings, corporate events, nine consecutive Neil Diamond Chicago and Amsterdam Fan Birthday Party celebrations and three Carnival Fan Cruises.
In addition, Sadge has appeared on casino theater marquees from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Las Vegas.
“Neil Diamond sings music that almost everybody knows no matter your age, and you’ve heard it on the radio and in movies,” Ledney said. “This is another one of the feel-good shows where you’ll definitely be walking out of the building smiling.”
Tickets are $36, $32 and $28.
“We have limited tickets left, under 50, so if you want them get them now before they’re gone,” Ledney said. “When you almost have a sellout to start out your season you know you are starting your season off great.”
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070, or online at www.arcadiawindber.com.
For more information on Sadge, visit www.tomsadge.com.
