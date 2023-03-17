CRESSON, Pa. – Volunteers are being actively recruited to help maintain the 6 to 10 Trail and Staple Bend Tunnel Trail with Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site’s Trail Titans group.
Those interested must apply for the position through the volunteer.gov portal that be can accessed on the National Park Service’s site – www.nps.gov/alpo/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.
Work includes improving trail conditions and safety for visitors, hikers, trail runners and bikers, with this year’s priorities focused on clearing woody vegetation and debris from along trails, clearing out ditches, and removing trash from trails and parking areas.
Volunteers will also cut vegetation along the trail corridors during the growing season and install mile markers along the inclines of the 6 to 10 Trail.
Both weekday and weekend workdays will be planned from March through November.
Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four days during the season.
Tools and safety training will be provided.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/alpo/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.