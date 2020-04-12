The following are celebrating birthdays in April:
Laurel View Village
Jo Ann Covalt, April 6; Phyllis Thomas and Patricia Conklin, both April 12; Beulah Hershberger, April 13; Marion Irwin and Joan Hammerle, both April 19; Ruth Troutman, April 24; Vic Rovansek, April 26; and Louise Brierton and Carolyn Paros, both April 29.
Richland Woods
Mary Utzman, April 18.
The Villa
Angela Kamara, April 13; Inez Clossin, April 14; and Harry Chemerys, April 28.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Luella Edeline, April 1; Audrey Bridges, April 13; Patricia Paruch, April 16; Rose Lucas, April 18; Leo Yossick and Robert Wakefield, both April 21; Lena Ference, April 23; and Katherine Skibo and Jack Keefer, both April 27.
