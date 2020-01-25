Apps, social media put teens at growing risk for human trafficking, advocates say

"Traffickers know where our kids hang out. It used to be the shopping mall. Now it's social media."

Apps you should know

Apps you should know

The Cambria County Human Trafficking Response Team urges parents to educate themselves on phone and web apps that are popular with young people, including these:

• MEETME: A social media dating app that allows users to connect with people based on geographic proximity.

• GRINDR: A dating app geared toward users who are gay, bi-sexual or transgender. Allows for the sharing of photos and meet-ups based on GPS.

• SKOUT: A location-based dating app and website.

• WHATSAPP: A meeting app that allows users to send texts and photos, make calls and participate in video chats.

• TIKTOK: An app for mobile devices made for creating and sharing short videos with limited privacy controls.

• BADOO: A dating and social networking app where users can chat, share photos and videos and connect based on location.

• BUMBLE: A dating app that requires women to make the first contact.

• SNAPCHAT: An app for the sharing of videos and photos that will quickly disappear, although newer features can allow users to view content for up to 24 hours.

• KIK: Allows individuals to contact and direct-message other users, including children, without filters or limited access.

• LIVE.ME: Live-streaming app where users earn "coins" in exchange for sharing videos that also communicate the sender's location.

• HOLLA: Video chat app that allow users to meet, including users in other countries.

• WHISPER: An anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets, disclosing a user's location so people can then meet.

• ASK.FM: App that allows users to communicate with each other anonymously and ask questions.

• CALCULATOR%: An app that allows users to hide videos, photos and their browser history.

• HOT OR NOT: App that encourages users to rate your profile, see people in your geographic area and chat with other users.