Apps, social media put teens at growing risk for human trafficking, advocates say

A teen enticed to share photographs of himself naked with someone on the internet or social media.
A young person who sends personal information to a "friend" encountered through a gaming site.
A runaway who exchanges sex for a place to stay.
These are all examples of potential human-trafficking scenarios that could put young people at risk.
Carla Smith, chairwoman of the Cambria County Human Trafficking Response Team, said teens and their parents need to know the dangers around them.
"We need to get our kids and parents educated," Smith said in an interview at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
"Our kids are being preyed upon on the internet and even through gaming systems," she said. "Traffickers know where our kids hang out. It used to be the shopping mall. Now it's social media."
The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that the median age for girls being lured into prostitution or sexual exploitation is 18.
Smith and Diana Grosik, executive director of the Cambria CAC, said the ages when kids are at the greatest risk of trafficking is dropping.
Traditionally, they said, teens were most likely to be lured into sex-trafficking situations at ages 12 to 14.
"But now we're seeing it for kids who are even younger – 10 to 13," Grosik said.
How it can happen
An ongoing awareness push is designed to help area residents understand that trafficking is occurring in Cambria and Somerset communities – and that there is risk for local kids and teens, especially.
"We're still dealing with the mindset that it's not happening here," Smith said. "People think, 'This is happening somewhere else.' "
Here are some of the ways Smith said trafficking occurs:
• Phishing: Individuals on the web or social media posing as someone they're not to obtain personal information from other users.
Smith said she's heard of teens interacting with accounts they believed were run by popular entertainers or other celebrities – without knowing who might really be behind the web or social media profile.
That can lead to ...
• Sextortion: The unauthorized selling of nude photographs on pornography sites.
A teen might be convinced to send someone a revealing photograph of himself or herself, without realizing what might happen to the image after that.
"If a kid sends someone a naked photo of herself and that someone sells it to a porn site, that kid has been trafficked – and doesn't even know it," Smith said.
She said teens should understand that they are not legally permitted to consent to having sex – with anyone for those under age 13, and with anyone more than four years older for teens 13-15, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.
Adults are not permitted to have sex with teens under 16, including willing participants, Smith said.
That's what can happen in a case of ...
• Survival sex: Individuals trade sex in return for a service, such as shelter. Smith said this can happen, for example, to a teen runaway who engages in risky behaviors simply to gain a warm place to sleep.
"(The teen) ends up exchanging sex for something of value," Smith said, "whether that's a couch to sleep on, whether it's a meal, whether it's money, whether it's drugs."
Smith added: "Under federal law, teens can not consent to exchanging sex for something they believe to be valuable. A juvenile doesn't need a pimp or a trafficker to be trafficked. There doesn't need to be a third party. There doesn't need to be coercion.
"Often, the girls this happens to have no idea that they were trafficked. They don't realize that, by law, they're not allowed to engage in commercial sex."
'Checking and monitoring'
Carli Zanghi, education coordinator for Victim Services Inc., goes into local schools through a program called "Let's Talk" that is aimed at helping teens and their parents better understand issues such as drugs and alcohol, sexual and domestic violence, suicide, teen pregnancy and human trafficking.
The program was introduced four years ago at Blacklick Valley High School, and has since been rolled out at several other districts.
Students learn about online activities that could pose risks, signs of trafficking that their friends might exhibit, and ways to protect themselves.
"There's still a mindset that 'it can't happen to me' or 'it can't happen here,' " Zanghi said. "There really are many students in all of our school districts who are going through these things every day."
She said: "We're letting them know that they're not the only ones who are going through these experiences."
The hope is that the students will take the lessons home and talk with their parents and guardians.
"Students want to know more," Zanghi said. "But the adults in their lives sometimes don't want to talk about it."
The lure, Zanghi said, is "all about the money, in a lot of cases. Sex is a renewable thing. It can start with sending pictures and then progress to more serious activities."
Grosik and Smith urge parents to be involved in their children's lives and habits.
"We want parents to be aware of what their kids are doing," Smith said, "who they're with, who they're talking to and what apps are on their phones – just checking and monitoring."
She added: "We don't want to live in fear. But I think the answer to that is awareness and knowledge. Knowledge is key. The more we know, the more we know what to look for, the better off we're going to be – and the better off our kids are going to be."