State Rep. Frank Burns has announced the grant application for the 2019-20 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program is now open.
The grant program is offered through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Eligible organizations can apply for grants in the following categories: facilities, equipment, debt reduction, training and education.
Career departments can also apply for grants to assist with overtime costs related to backfilling positions while firefighters attend training.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Oct. 18. To apply, visit ww.osfcegrants.state.pa.us.
