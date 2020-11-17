The Somerset County Board of Commissioners has expanded eligibility for the county’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program and extended the deadline for applications for relief through that program, they announced Monday.
Nonprofits that have already received funding originating from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act now are eligible to apply through the Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program for up to $5,000 in reimbursements for pandemic-related expenses incurred since March 1. Previously, such organizations were not eligible.
“To get these critical funds to all nonprofit organizations responding to the challenges of COVID-19 in our communities,” Commissioner Gerald Walker said in a statement, “the county has waived this requirement from our eligibility guidelines for the nonprofit grant program.”
The application deadline has been extended until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. Nonprofit leaders can find more eligibility information or apply online at www.cfalleghenies.org/grants. Inquiries about the program can be directed to Angie Berzonski, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies associate director, at aberzonski@cfalleghenies.org or 814-315-2982.
