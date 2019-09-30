Applications are being accepted for the 10th annual Marjorie Farabaugh Nurse Practitioner Student Scholarship.
One scholarship worth $2,000 and one worth $1,000 are being awarded this year.
In 2006, the Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association along with family, friends and colleagues established this scholarship fund in memory of Marge, one of the area’s first nurse practitioners.
For the guidelines and an application, contact Kim Garman, president of the Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association at kjgarm@aol.com or 814-659-1964.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.