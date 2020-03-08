State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said on Tuesday that Cambria County organizations should consider applying to a state grant program meant to bolster workforce development.
The Department of Labor & Industry provides Strategic Innovation Grants worth up to $300,000 each to fund “innovative programs to address barriers to employment.” Such obstacles can include poverty, disability, language and cultural barriers, homelessness, age and a lack of resources such as transportation, child care, occupational licensure or access to education and training.
Eligible applicants include workforce development boards, nonprofits, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary organizations, labor organizations, business associations and economic development entities. The application deadline is March 27. A total of approximately $4 million is available through the program.
More information on the grant program can be found online at https://www.dli.pa.gov/Businesses/Workforce-Development/grants/Pages/default.aspx. Burns advised organizations that are interested in applying to contact his office.
