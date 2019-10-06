Local farmers, organizations and entities that support or are connected to the state’s dairy industry are encouraged to apply for the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program.
State Rep. Frank Burns said the program will provide $5 million in grants to support Pennsylvania’s dairy industry in adopting organic processes, research and development initiatives, value-added processing and marketing efforts.
Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, schools, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to apply.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Nov. 15. For more information or to apply, visit www.dced.pa.gov.
