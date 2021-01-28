Alma Lodge 523, Independent Order of Odd Fellows will award $1,000 Jacob Campbell Scholarships to a pair of high school seniors from Cambria County.
The lodge also will award a $500 David Brown Memorial Scholarship to a high school senior from Penn Cambria High School.
Scholarships are open to high school seniors planning to attend an accredited post-secondary institution.
Interested students must complete a scholarship application, a written or typed essay, and provide a letter of recommendation in order to be considered for the scholarships.
Applications are available at www.almalodge523.org and from high school guidance counselors.
Deadline is March 31.
For more information, call 814-536-8341 or email almalodge523@hotmail.com.
