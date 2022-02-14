INDIANA, Pa. – Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet program scheduled for the week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run.
Applications can be obtained at Troop A, Indiana, 35 Fenton Road, Indiana, Pa. 15701, or the Indiana County Camp Cadet website. The application deadline is May 1.
Camp Cadet is for youth between ages 12 and 15 who reside or attend school in Indiana County. The free week-long camp gives cadets first-hand experience of a career in the law enforcement, military, criminal justice and related fields.
Participants are addressed as “cadet” and work closely with law enforcement, first responders and other agencies to learn investigative techniques.
Cadets are physically and mentally challenged as they engage in team-building exercises, generate self-confidence and leadership qualities, navigate through obstacles courses and explore law enforcement-related topics and skills.
The camp is staffed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and volunteers.
Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. is a nonprofit organization and is not a recreational camp or disciplinary camp for problem youth.
Questions can be directed to TFC. Cliff Greenfield, director, at 724-357-1998.
