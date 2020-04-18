Laurel Highlands Historical Village will host its two-day Arts and Heritage Festival Sept. 12 and 13 at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg, and area nonprofit groups are invited to participate.
Organizers are looking for food and merchant vendors, crafters, dance troupes, and musical, ethnic, farming, church and college groups who want to showcase their local history.
Applications are located at www.lhhv.org and on the Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival Facebook page.
