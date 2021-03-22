Keep Cambria County Beautiful, in conjunction with cooperating municipalities, will hold its semi-annual appliance and tire recycling program starting on April 17. All collections will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are open to all Cambria County residents.
Cost of recycling appliances will be $6 for freon-containing appliances and free for non-freon-containing appliances. The cost of recycling tires will be $1 for off-rim tires, $2 for on-rim tires and $15 for tires over 4 feet tall and/or wider than 14 inches.
No electronics – televisions, computers, etc. – or tires from commercial operations will be accepted.
The dates and sites for collections are:
• April 17: Croyle Township Municipal Building.
• April 24: Cambria Township Municipal Building.
• May 1: Patton Borough, in the parking lot near the Patton football fieldhouse.
• May 15: Stonycreek Township municipal storage yard.
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to pre-register before the events, stay in their vehicles at all times, wear a mask when interacting with event workers and bring exact change if possible.
For more information or to pre-register, call 814-472-2120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.