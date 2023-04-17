EBENSBURG, Pa. – Keep Cambria County Beautiful will sponsor spring appliance and tire collections.
Collections will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the following locations:
• Saturday, Cambria Township Municipal Building, 184 Municipal Road, Ebensburg.
• April 29, in the parking lot of the Croyle Township Municipal Building, 1654 Railroad St., Summerhill.
• May 6, in the Stonycreek Township municipal storage yard, behind the municipal building, 1610 Bedford St., Johnstown.
• May 20, in the parking lot near the Patton Borough football field.
Appliances and tires can be collected for $10 for freon-
containing appliances and for free for non-freon-containing appliances; $2 for off-rim tires, $5 for on-rim tires , $10 for off-rim tractor trailer tires and $20 for on-rim tractor trailer tires.
Collections are open for all county residences, excluding businesses. No electronics will be accepted at the collections.
Directions and information are available by calling the Cambria County Conservation District at 814-472-2120 or at CambriaConservationDistrict.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.