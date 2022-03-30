EBENSBURG, Pa. – Keep Cambria County Beautiful will sponsor spring appliance and tire collections.
The collections will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the following locations:
• April 9, to the left of the Cambria Township Municipal Building, 184 Municipal Road, Ebensburg.
• April 23, in the parking lot of the Croyle Township Municipal Building, 1654 Railroad St., Summerhill.
• April 30, in the parking lot near the Patton Borough football field.
• May 7, in the Stonycreek Township municipal storage yard, behind the municipal building, 1610 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Appliances and tires can be collected for $6 for freon- containing appliances and for free for non-freon-containing appliances; $1 for off-rim tires, $2 for on-rim tires and $20 for tires taller than four feet and/or wider than 14 inches.
Collections are open for all county residences, excluding businesses. No electronics will be accepted at the collections.
Directions to the sites and more information are available by calling the Cambria County Conservation District at 814-472-2120 or at CambriaConservationDistrict.org.
