Keep Cambria County Beautiful will sponsor fall appliance and tire collections.
The collections will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the following locations:
• Sept. 10, Summerhill Township Municipal Building, Irvin Street, Beaverdale.
• Sept. 17, Jackson Township Municipal Building, 513 Pike Road, Johnstown.
• Oct. 8, Tunnelhill Borough Municipal Building, 808 Portage St., Gallitzin.
Appliances and tires can be collected for $6 for freon-containing appliances and for free for non-freon-containing appliances; $1 for off-rim tires, $2 for on-rim tires and $20 for tires taller than four feet and/or wider than 14 inches.
Tires from commercial operations will be be accepted. No electronics will be accepted at the collections.
Information: 814-472-2120 or at CambriaConservationDistrict.org.
