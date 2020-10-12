Keep Cambria County Beautiful will hold its fall appliance and tire collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the Stonycreek Township Municipal Building, 1610 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Appliances that don’t contain the chemical freon can be dropped off by Cambria County residents at no charge, but $6 will be charged for each appliance that does contain freon.
For each off-rim tire, $1 will be charged, $2 will be charged for each on-rim tire and $15 for each tire that measures more than 4 feet across and/or more than 14 inches wide.
Preregistration required by calling 814-472-2120.
