SOMERSET, Pa. – Individuals from near and far away were drawn to uptown Somerset Saturday for the 51st annual Somerset Antique and Vintage Fair.
The event brought both individuals and antique dealers from several areas into the streets.
More than 100 dealers participated in the event and organizers have previously said that in past years, the event has drawn about 4,000 visitors to the community.
Jared Critchfield, of Somerset, said he typically attends the event. He was out looking for military memorabilia.
“I mostly collect but sometimes I will resell but often I will collect and keep for myself," Critchfield said. "It’s something that I've always enjoyed.
"I was always into anything antique, it was just mainly rare and military stuff.”
The event also featured an antique car show in the Somerset Trust Co. parking lot
Wayne Alwine, of Davidsville, entered his 1972 Corvette into the show, noting that he always enjoys attending the event.
“I really enjoyed this every year,” Alwine said, adding that he immediately sends his interest form back for the show every year soon after he receives it. “I was all over, I go up through the flea markets and all that.”
The event even pulled some of the attendees into local businesses.
Kay Kemp, of Somerset Galleries, said that she saw individuals from as close as Pittsburgh looking for a variety of goods, but from other states such as Maryland and West Virginia.
She said events such as Saturday’s help to make someone familiar with a local dealer and brings them back to the area when they are looking for something in particular.
“It's good. It's good for the whole town I think,” she said. “I really think it's really good for everybody because it brings them back again.”
