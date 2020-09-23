Blood and platelet donors have an opportunity to learn if they had prior exposure to COVID-19, while possibly helping current coronavirus patients recover.
Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made through the American Red Cross is being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma that tests positive may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services.
Antibody testing may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Test results will be available within one week through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross stresses that a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The organization is not testing donors for current COVID-19 infection.
Since April, Red Cross has been collecting plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered. The convalescent plasma contains antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting the virus.
By expanding the antibody testing to all donated blood and platelets, more patients can be helped.
“With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.